MUIR, Norma Phyllis. Passed away peacefully at Terrence Kennedy House, Oratia on Monday 23 September 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late David. Dearly loved mum of Lynnette and Glyn, Allan and Pauline. Special Nana Norma to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Words are few, Thoughts are deep, Memories are forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 27 September 2019 at 11.00 am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenview Park Village and Terrence Kennedy House for their kind and loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019