Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma MUIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Phyllis MUIR

Add a Memory
Norma Phyllis MUIR Notice
MUIR, Norma Phyllis. Passed away peacefully at Terrence Kennedy House, Oratia on Monday 23 September 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late David. Dearly loved mum of Lynnette and Glyn, Allan and Pauline. Special Nana Norma to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Words are few, Thoughts are deep, Memories are forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 27 September 2019 at 11.00 am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenview Park Village and Terrence Kennedy House for their kind and loving care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.