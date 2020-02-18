|
STIRRUP, Norma Patricia. Passed away on 16 February, 2020 in her 86th year. Loved aunty of Lynda and Stephen, and their families. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday 20 February at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. The family would like to thank Norma's carer Mel, for all the support and care she has provided and to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Waitakere Hospital. Peacefully at rest after bravely facing her ongoing health challenges.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020