HODDINOTT, Norma Patricia (nee Searle). With sadness, we advise that Norma passed away peacefully at Kauri Coast Care Home and Hospital in Dargaville, on Wednesday 16 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry (Hoddy), adored mother of Gail Hoddinott, Ted Hoddinott, and Sharon Viti. Treasured grandmother of Jeremy Duckworth (UK), Sarah and Edward Boyd (Auckland), and Corina Merten and Tiani Deas (Australia). Loving sister of Betty Connolly (deceased), Ken Searle, and Cherrie Davies (deceased); and cherished aunty, great aunty and great-great aunty of many. A service for Norma will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Normanby Street, Dargaville on Thursday 23 May 2019, at 2:00 pm, followed by burial at Redhill Cemetery. Messages to the Hoddinott family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 37149, Parnell, Auckland 1151.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
