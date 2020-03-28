|
LYES, Norma Pamela Valvena. 5 February 1929 - 28 March 2019. One year ago today. Wife of the late Gordon and most loving and loved mum of Carol, Jude, Dianne, Kevin and Dan, their partners, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our hearts shattered the day you left us leaving only precious memories in the corners of our mind. We miss your beautiful smiles, your hugs, the sweet sound of your voice. Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you and we will always miss you, but our soul knows you are at peace. You are with us always in the morning, in the night, locked in love forever within our hearts. We miss you, we love you yesterday, today and tomorrow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020