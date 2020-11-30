Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Olive (Peart) CRAIG

Add a Memory
Norma Olive (Peart) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Norma Olive (nee Peart). Passed away on 23 November 2020 in her 90th year. At peace. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother and respected mother-in-law of Esther and Peter, Alison and Denis, Robyn and Mark. Adored Nana of Josephine, Craig, Larah, Peter, Sarah, Marcus, Ruth, James, Jed and Thomas. Loved Great Nana of Tobi, Elsie, Molly, Reuben, Arthur, Eliza, Leni, Hugo and Rei. Eldest daughter of the late Norman and Evelyn Peart, loved sister of the late Maurice and Jean. Forever in our hearts. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at Middlemore Ward 4 for their care and support to Norma and her family. A private family service and cremation has been held in accordance with Norma's wishes. Any messages to the Craig family c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1024.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -