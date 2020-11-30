|
CRAIG, Norma Olive (nee Peart). Passed away on 23 November 2020 in her 90th year. At peace. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother and respected mother-in-law of Esther and Peter, Alison and Denis, Robyn and Mark. Adored Nana of Josephine, Craig, Larah, Peter, Sarah, Marcus, Ruth, James, Jed and Thomas. Loved Great Nana of Tobi, Elsie, Molly, Reuben, Arthur, Eliza, Leni, Hugo and Rei. Eldest daughter of the late Norman and Evelyn Peart, loved sister of the late Maurice and Jean. Forever in our hearts. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at Middlemore Ward 4 for their care and support to Norma and her family. A private family service and cremation has been held in accordance with Norma's wishes. Any messages to the Craig family c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020