CUMMING, Norma May. Born May 13th, 1936. Passed away on August 7th, 2019. Norma passed away suddenly at her home in Kerikeri. Beloved wife of the late Ken, dearly loved Mum and Mother in Law of Jim, Judy, Maewyn and Dave, Clyde and Lynda, Ian, Tania, Vivien, Ian (Irish), and Kathryn and Gavin. Adored by her ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A celebration of Mum's amazing 83 years will be held at the Kerikeri Retirement Village Chapel at 1pm, Tuesday 13th August, followed by light refreshments. We will then be taking Mum to be buried at Kawakawa Cemetery at 4pm; all welcome for a brief service there and at the Kawakawa RSA afterwards.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019