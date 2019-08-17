|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Norma Mary (nee Adam). Peacefully on August 13, 2019 aged 85 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Euan for 59 years. Adored Mother of Jo-Ann, Stephanie and Rebecca. Friend of Chris and David. Treasured Grandma of Scott and Rory. Thank you to the staff at Jane Winstone Wanganui and to Dr Van Niekerk for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Norma's life in the Westmere Presbyterian Church, Great North Road, Wanganui on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey&Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019