Norma Margaret ROBINSON

Norma Margaret ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Norma Margaret. Passed away peacefully on the 30th of July 2019. Loving wife of the late Peter Robinson. Mother of Paul and Bronwyn. Mother in law of Mark. Nana of Sean and Kelly. Great Nan of RJ and Aaliyah. Sister of Marian and Keith. Always will be remembered with great love. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 2nd of August 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
