|
|
|
MacRITCHIE, Norma. Passedd away suddenly on 22 May 2019, aged 76 years. Loving wife of John for 55 years. Devoted mum of Gael, Andrew and Fiona. Cherished nannie of Belinda. Loving mother-in-law of Ross and the late Clive. "We will miss you dearly." A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 28 May at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/nmacritchie2205
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More