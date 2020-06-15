|
PARSONS, Norma Leah. ZL1ANP. 13 December 1925 - 13 June 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife and soul mate of the late Ewen. Dearly loved Mother of David and Noreen, John and Jean, Pauline and Gaetan Limsowtin, Marilyn and Jeff Young, Christina and Ian Young, Raewyn and Peter Miles. Loved Nana of 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. "With Jesus." Rosary will be held at the church on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 18th June at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Parsons family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020