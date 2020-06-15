Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
625 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Leah PARSONS


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norma Leah PARSONS Notice
PARSONS, Norma Leah. ZL1ANP. 13 December 1925 - 13 June 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife and soul mate of the late Ewen. Dearly loved Mother of David and Noreen, John and Jean, Pauline and Gaetan Limsowtin, Marilyn and Jeff Young, Christina and Ian Young, Raewyn and Peter Miles. Loved Nana of 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. "With Jesus." Rosary will be held at the church on Wednesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 18th June at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Parsons family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -