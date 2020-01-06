Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium
St John's Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma. LATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma. LATHAM

Add a Memory
Norma. LATHAM Notice
LATHAM, Norma. On 1 January 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Heather, Bud and Margaret, Grant and the late Angela and Jill. Cherished nana Norma of Andrew, Summer, Jasmine and Cindy. Treasured great nana to Mila, Luca, Bodi and Connor. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday January 9 at 12.00 noon to be followed by interment in the Purewa Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Latham family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, AUckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -