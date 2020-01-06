|
LATHAM, Norma. On 1 January 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Heather, Bud and Margaret, Grant and the late Angela and Jill. Cherished nana Norma of Andrew, Summer, Jasmine and Cindy. Treasured great nana to Mila, Luca, Bodi and Connor. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday January 9 at 12.00 noon to be followed by interment in the Purewa Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Latham family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, AUckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020