Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Andam Lounge at Greenwood Park Retirement Village
10 Welcome Bay Rd
Tauranga
Norma Joy (nee Calder) (Joy) CARR

Norma Joy (nee Calder) (Joy) CARR
CARR, Norma Joy (Joy) (nee Calder). Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2020 aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Max. Loved mum of Carolyn Toy and much-loved nana of Kelley and Neil. Adored great grandmother of Hatten and Pearly Toy and Benjamin Salomao. An informal gathering to celebrate and remember Joy's life will be held on Saturday 11th July at 10.30am in the Andam Lounge at Greenwood Park Retirement Village, 10 Welcome Bay Rd Tauranga. Grateful thanks to the nurses and carers at Greenwood Park and Papamoa Beach Villages for their kindness and care. All communication to Elliotts Funerals 25 9th Ave Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020
