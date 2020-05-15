Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma STRINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Isobel (Brown) STRINGER


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norma Isobel (Brown) STRINGER Notice
STRINGER, Norma Isobel (nee Brown). Born March 14, 1928. Passed away on May 08, 2020. Died peacefully on Friday 8th May in her sleep at home. Independent to the end. Loved wife of the late Frederick Stringer. Loving mother to Warren, Peter and Annette. Super Nana to Amy, Kerri, Brett and Nicole. Great Nana to Lilith. Loving mother-in-law to Alan, Debbie and Elaine. Sister to Owen, Dawn and Peter. Sister-in-law to Netti, Douglas and Rae. Aunt and honorary mother to a cast of many. There was nothing she would or could not do. Her love for life, family and friends will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace for ever more. A private cremation will take place with a celebration of her life to be held at a later time to be notified.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -