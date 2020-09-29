Home

Norma Iris (nee Beston) (Iris) ORR

ORR, Norma Iris (Iris) (nee Beston). Born March 01, 1920. Passed away peacefully at her home in Powley House on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 8:45pm. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Carlyle William. Loved Mum of Raewyn, Lesley and Steve, treasured Nana of Zac and Brianna, and doted Mum to her beautiful cat - Tess. We are so very thankful to have been able to celebrate Mum's milestone 100th birthday in March and share the happy occasion with her family and close friends. Mum - forever the lady, leaves behind a legacy of generosity and love of her family. Rest in love Mum. We love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
