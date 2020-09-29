|
ORR, Norma Iris (Iris) (nee Beston). Born March 01, 1920. Passed away peacefully at her home in Powley House on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 8:45pm. Adored wife and soulmate of the late Carlyle William. Loved Mum of Raewyn, Lesley and Steve, treasured Nana of Zac and Brianna, and doted Mum to her beautiful cat - Tess. We are so very thankful to have been able to celebrate Mum's milestone 100th birthday in March and share the happy occasion with her family and close friends. Mum - forever the lady, leaves behind a legacy of generosity and love of her family. Rest in love Mum. We love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020