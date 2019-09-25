Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Fiona McLEAN

Add a Memory
Norma Fiona McLEAN Notice
McLEAN, Norma Fiona. 12 August 1941 - 23 September 2019. On Monday 23 September after a courageous battle, peacefully surrounded by family. Loving and devoted wife of 57 years to Robbie. Dearest mother to Robert and Trina, David and Eunice, Fiona and Guy. Much loved Nana / Noonoo to Kelly, Jasyn, Nicholas, Sarah, Alexis, Tyler, Rebecca and Ethan. Precious Great- grandma to Caleb and Chloe. Service to be held at Pakiri Church, at 11am on Thursday 26 September, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.