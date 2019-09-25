|
McLEAN, Norma Fiona. 12 August 1941 - 23 September 2019. On Monday 23 September after a courageous battle, peacefully surrounded by family. Loving and devoted wife of 57 years to Robbie. Dearest mother to Robert and Trina, David and Eunice, Fiona and Guy. Much loved Nana / Noonoo to Kelly, Jasyn, Nicholas, Sarah, Alexis, Tyler, Rebecca and Ethan. Precious Great- grandma to Caleb and Chloe. Service to be held at Pakiri Church, at 11am on Thursday 26 September, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019