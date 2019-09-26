Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
More Obituaries for Norma ABBOT
Norma Elizabeth ABBOT

Norma Elizabeth ABBOT Notice
ABBOT, Norma Elizabeth. On Tuesday 24 September 2019, peacefully at Thornton Park Rest Home, aged 89. Loved wife of the late Trev. Loved mother of Brian, Gregory (deceased), Russell and Tracy. Cherished Grandma / Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Norma's life will be held in the St John Union Church, St John Street, Opotiki on Saturday 28 September at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Abbot family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
