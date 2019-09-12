|
WILLIAMS, Norma Elise. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at Grace Joel Retirement Village, aged 94. Youngest daughter of the late Fred and the late Winifred Coe, sister of Joan and Audrey, loved wife of the late Keith Williams, cherished mother of Jeff and Brennan, mother-in-law to Isabelle and Karen and grandmother to Sophie, Lewis, Sara-Louise and Clemence. Our thanks to staff at Grace Joel and the Greenlane Renal clinic for their care and support. A service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 24 September at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019