McCULLOUGH, Norma Eileen. Passed away peacefully at Resthaven, Cambridge on Tuesday, 7th April 2020, in her 94th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving Mother and Mother in law to David and Judi Roadly, Michael and Julia. Nannie to Kirk (deceased), Lisa, Craig, Natasha and Nannie Norma to her 9 great grandchildren. A Private memorial service will take place at a later date. All communications to the McCullough family, 612 Arapuni Road, R D 2, Te Awamutu. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020