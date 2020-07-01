Home

Norma Dorothy STEWART Notice
STEWART, Norma Dorothy. Passed away peacefully on 29th June 2020 with her two daughters beside her at Murray Halberg Retirement Village. Dearly loved mother of Ken (deceased), Janis, Russell and Angela. Mother in law to Christine, Pic and Ranji. Grandmother to Rachael, Shannon, Karen, Pamela (deceased), Sarah, Jessica, David, Karlie, Shane and Haley. Great grandmother to 11 and great great grandmother to 1. Many treasured memories, she will be loved and missed always. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 10.00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
