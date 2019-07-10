Home

COLLECUTT, Norma Clara. Peacefully in the Whanganui Hospital on Sunday 7th July 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. Aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Robin. Loved and cherished mum to Christine, and Anne. Loved mother in law of Darryn. Adored nana of Hayleigh, and Hannah. "You will be sadly missed by all your friends and family" In accordance with Norma's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held with details to follow. All messages to Annie Goodchap, 49a Arawa Street, Ohakune 4625. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
