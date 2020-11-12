|
HELEAN, Noreen Zoe. Peacefully at Aria Park Village on 9 November 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved sister of Noel, Brian and Judith. Cherished and much loved Aunt to Dianne, Sharon, Cushla, Elizabeth, Derek, Anna and Anthony. A respected Great Aunt to many. Requiescat in pace. Special thanks to the Carers at Aria Park for their dedication. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption, 130 Church Street, Onehunga on Tuesday 17 November at 10am. All communications to Noreen's family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1546.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020