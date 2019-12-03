|
VERRALL, Noreen Mary (nee Alder). 1923 - 2019 On 30th November 2019 peacefully at Northhaven Resthome after a life well lived. Beloved wife of the late Len. Mother and mother-in-law of David and Mary-Anne, Anne and Revell, Pauline and Rob. Nana of Tracey and Tony, Stephen and Kylie, Rachel and Brendan, Sarah and the late Mark. Great Nea of Hayden and Austin. Granny of Imogen, Eden, Lachlan, Rio and Sky. Somewhere over the rainbow that's where you'll find her. Rest in Peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Friday 6th November 2019 at 1.00pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019