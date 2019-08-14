Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen O'MALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Jessie (O'Keefe) O'MALLEY

Add a Memory
Noreen Jessie (O'Keefe) O'MALLEY Notice
O'MALLEY, Noreen Jessie (nee O'Keefe). Peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday 12 August 2019; aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Bill O'Malley. Cherished mother of Christine and John Hanton, Lynne and Rob Harris, and Trudy. Loving Nana of Wayde and Chrissie, Sean and Rochelle, Regan, Morgan and Lauren, and Cory. Great Nana of Chelsea, Spencer, Anthony, Erin and Abby. Forever in our hearts. All welcome to celebrate mum's life at 7 Hill Crescent, Papakura on Friday the 16 August at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.