O'MALLEY, Noreen Jessie (nee O'Keefe). Peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday 12 August 2019; aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Bill O'Malley. Cherished mother of Christine and John Hanton, Lynne and Rob Harris, and Trudy. Loving Nana of Wayde and Chrissie, Sean and Rochelle, Regan, Morgan and Lauren, and Cory. Great Nana of Chelsea, Spencer, Anthony, Erin and Abby. Forever in our hearts. All welcome to celebrate mum's life at 7 Hill Crescent, Papakura on Friday the 16 August at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019