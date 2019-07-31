Home

Noreen Heather (Pascoe) McKENZIE

Noreen Heather (Pascoe) McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Noreen Heather (nee Pascoe). Died peacefully on July 25th, 2019, aged 90. Much loved wife of 71 years of Jack. Loved mum of Gavin and Colleen, Leith and Lynn, Bruce and Judy, and Sheena and Peter. Nana to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. A private Service has been held. All communications to Sheena McKenzie, PO Box 184, Dargaville 0340. " Forever in our thoughts, always remembered with love"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
