|
|
|
HEALEY, Noreen Elizabeth (nee Dennett). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved wife of Brian and mother of Meredith and Ants, Elisabeth and Terry, Phil and Stacey, and Maree. Dearly loved by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service for Mum will be at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Franklin Hospice, PO Box 118 , Pukekohe will be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More