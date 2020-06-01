Home

Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John the Baptist
Mairangi Bay
BORNHAUSER, Norbert. On 29th May 2020. Much loved husband of Jo, cherished father of John, Dominique, Michael, Andrew and their families. A loving husband, proud father and grandfather. Will be forever loved and remembered. A service will be held on Thursday 4 June 11am at St John the Baptist, Mairangi Bay. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please email Dominique your intention of attendance, Bornhauser. [email protected] Following the Mass, refreshments and light snacks will be at Jo and Norbert's home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020
