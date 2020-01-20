Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Lukes Anglican Church
3 Russell Road
Manurewa
Norah Beth (Betty) HARDING

Norah Beth (Betty) HARDING Notice
HARDING, Norah Beth (Betty). Passed away 16th January 2020 finally at peace, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loved and admired Mum of Janne and Lance, Russell (Deceased) and Robyn. Cherished Nana of Rochelle and Steve, Jarrod, Mike and Katharine, Steve and Luci. Great Grandma to Hollie, Indi, Miles and Ollie. Bettys family acknowledge the tremendous care given to Betty by the Summerset Care Facility. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, 3 Russell Road, Manurewa on Thursday 23rd of January at 11am. Prior to a private cremation. "In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we love you still. In our hearts, you hold a place, no one else, will ever fill." Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
