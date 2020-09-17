Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Peter Chanel Catholic Church
King Street
Whakatane
Norah Anne SCHREIBER

Norah Anne SCHREIBER Notice
SCHREIBER, Norah Anne. On Tuesday 15th September 2020, peacefully at home with her family, aged 63. Loved wife of Cliff. Loved mother and mother in law of Keely, Nicola and Dave, Carl and Jess. Adored Nan of Lillian, Reef and Emmett. Funeral Prayers for Norah will be held in the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Schreiber family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
