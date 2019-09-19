Home

Nora Mary DUFF

Nora Mary DUFF Notice
DUFF, Nora Mary. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 17 September 2019, aged 59. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Geraldine and Leo, Kate and Bill, Bridie and Pat, Eugene and Maggie, and Bernadette. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A Requiem Mass for Nora will be held at The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 27 Telford Avenue, Balmoral, on Friday 20 September at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Mercy Hospice: mercyhospice.org.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
