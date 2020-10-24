Home

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
10:00 a.m.
DOUGLAS, Nora Joan. On 15 October 2020 peacefully at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Much loved mother of Janet, Noreen, Jim, Diane, and karen, truly loved nana of Gregory, Clinton, Scott, Justin, Jade, Amber, Shawnee, Leon, Sabrita, and great grandmother to Max, Noah, Colton, Blakley, Cooper, Marrisa, Jake, James, Cayden, Mamie, Jack, Bella, Caitlyn and Mia. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. A service will be held in Morrisons Main Chapel, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 28 October at 10:00am, All communications C/- the Douglas family PO Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland 1345.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
