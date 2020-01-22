|
GROWDEN, Nora. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 19th January 2020. Much loved Mother to Russell, Julian, April and Penny. Mother-in-law to Jeff and Grandmother to Mila and Tom. A funeral service will be held at St John the Baptist church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1:30pm. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers please make donations to North Shore Hospice whose love, care and compassion aided in her peaceful passing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020