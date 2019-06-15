|
HOOKER, Nora Ethel (nee Little). On 14 June 2019 peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Home aged 95 years. Loved wife of the Late Les Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney and Pam, Glenda and Warrick, Warren and Judy. Loved Nana of 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A service for Nora will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Cnr Clyde Street and Knighton Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 11.30 am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Hooker family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
