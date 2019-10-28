|
McGREEVY, Nora Cecilia. On 26 October 2019 peacefully at Radius Baycare Home and Hospital, Haruru. Aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ivan. Loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Pam, Adele and Mike, David (deceased) and Justine, Fiona and Denis. A loved and proud grandmother and great grandmother. May she Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 36 Cobham Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Tuesday 29 October 2019 followed by interment in the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 1:00pm on Wednesday 30 October 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019