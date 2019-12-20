|
|
|
LOWE, Noleen (nee Kensington). On Wednesday, 18th December 2019, peacefully, at her home. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lance (deceased), Bruce, Karen and Larry Newman, Lynley and Greg Lewis, and Janice. Gorgeous adored nana of Adele, Kate, Nick, Michael, Adam, Ben, McKenzie (Kenny), Jade and their partners. Lovely and fun great nana of Mary-Jane, Cooper, Ella, Stephanie, Elijah and Chloe. A kind special friend of many. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, 20th December 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Lowe Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019