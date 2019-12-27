|
LEONARD-ROGERS, Noleen (nee Heaslip). Passed on when her big loving heart called time on 24 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ted, devoted mother to Rod and Sheryl and mother-in law of Kerry and Wayne, adored grandmother to Kirk and Sarah, Ryan and Kylee, Karl and Treice and Renee and James. Proud great grandmother of Lucy, Blake, Leonie, Emelia, Arlo, Luca, Evan and Oliver. Huge thank you to all staff at Greenwich Village for their friendly and respectful care. Instead of flowers please make donations to St Johns Ambulance Services or NZ heart Foundation. A service will be held Saturday 28th December 11.30am at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road Albany. Followed by private cremation. Noleen loved her family and latterly her jigsaw puzzles. She was the keystone in all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019