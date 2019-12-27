Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Schnapper Rock Road Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noleen LEONARD-ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noleen (Heaslip) LEONARD-ROGERS

Add a Memory
Noleen (Heaslip) LEONARD-ROGERS Notice
LEONARD-ROGERS, Noleen (nee Heaslip). Passed on when her big loving heart called time on 24 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ted, devoted mother to Rod and Sheryl and mother-in law of Kerry and Wayne, adored grandmother to Kirk and Sarah, Ryan and Kylee, Karl and Treice and Renee and James. Proud great grandmother of Lucy, Blake, Leonie, Emelia, Arlo, Luca, Evan and Oliver. Huge thank you to all staff at Greenwich Village for their friendly and respectful care. Instead of flowers please make donations to St Johns Ambulance Services or NZ heart Foundation. A service will be held Saturday 28th December 11.30am at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road Albany. Followed by private cremation. Noleen loved her family and latterly her jigsaw puzzles. She was the keystone in all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -