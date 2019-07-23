Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noleen NAGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noleen Avis NAGEL

Add a Memory
Noleen Avis NAGEL Notice
NAGEL, Noleen Avis. Peacefully, on 21st July 2019; in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dirk Nagel, and companion of the late Dennis Rogers. Loved and cherished Mum of Derek and Wendy, Trish (deceased) and Rob Harvey, Jeanette and Steve Kiely, Stu and Deb. Much loved Nan of Kieron, Greg, Logan and Ellie; Paul, Kim and Sarah; Sharon, Wendy and Anna; Larissa, Jessie and Bryce, and great-Nan of 14 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Noleen's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 652 Pollen Street, Thames, on Friday 26th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.