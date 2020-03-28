Home

MAGEE, Nolan Lloyd. On 26 March 2020. Nolan fell asleep in Jesus, at home in Te Kauwhata, with his family. Dearly loved Husband of Ruth, Loved Father and Father-in- law of Lance and Carol, Mark and Anita, Heather and Grant, Paula and Alistair. He was the very proud Grampa of 20 Grandchilren and 4 Great Grandchildren. We will see you in the morning my love. A Memorial Service will be held when the Covid 19 lock down is over. All communications to P O Box 39 Te Kauwhata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
