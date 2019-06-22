Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola AXBEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Winifred AXBEY

Notice Condolences

Nola Winifred AXBEY Notice
AXBEY, Nola Winifred. Peacefully at Heatherlea Rest Home, New Plymouth on Thursday 20 June 2019, in her 88th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late John Axbey. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne Sanderson and Brenden and Kate. Much loved nan of Ryan and Lyall Sanderson, Maddison and William Axbey, and great-nan of Theodore and Wynonna Sanderson. Adored friend of Malinda Wynyard, Gracie Bryant and Alan Sanderson. A celebration of Nola's life will be held at the Tongaporutu Hall on Monday 24 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Tongaporutu Cemetery. Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.