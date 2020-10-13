Home

WHATMAN, Nola. Died peacefully on October 9, 2020, aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Lance, cherished mother of Philippa and Roger and mother-in-law of Sherralyn, much loved grandmother and great- grandmother of Craig, Christopher and Stephen, David and Bevan, Rebecca and Roger, and her 24 great- grandchildren. Our warmest thanks to the staff at Gulf Views Rest-home for their wonderful care of her. A celebration of Nola's life will be held in the All Saints Selwyn Chapel, Selwyn Road, Howick, on Friday October 16 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nola's memory may be made to the Neurological Foundation, and can be made online at bit.ly/nwhatman0910



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
