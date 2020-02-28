|
WEDDING, Nola (nee Knapping). Born August 30, 1934. Passed away peacefully in her sleep February 26, 2020 at Selwyn Heights Hospital. Much loved mum of Raewyn, Robert and Colin. Love and respected mum-in-law of Ann, Caroline and the late Alick. Cherished grandma of Terry and Elizabeth, Scott and Ash, Leigh and Kylie, Stephen, Christopher and Rachel. Precious Great Grandma of John and Cooper. We will forever have the wonderful memories and photos of the times we have had together, love you mum. A notice for the celebration of Nola's life will be advertised on the New Zealand Herald in the coming days. All inquires to Rob 0272787684. Funeral directors - The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland 1021.
