Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
St Pauls Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pauls Presbyterian Church
Nola Ruby ALLEN

Nola Ruby ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Nola Ruby. On June 19th 2020, peacefully at Radius Lexham, Katikati surrounded by family. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Fond memories, will be sadly missed. A celebration of Nola's life will be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, corner Mulgan and Main Road Katikati on Wednesday June 24th at 11 am, followed by a cremation. For those who wish to spend time with Nola, she will be at the Church from 9.30am Wednesday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Katikati St John Ambulance and may be left at the service. All communications to Allen family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga or to Kevin, Phone: 0274624017.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 22 to June 23, 2020
