ACKROYD, Nola Patricia. Beautiful Nola passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Adored mother and mother in law to Nick, Tom and Averill, John, Sam and Adrian. Loved nana to Daniel, Cameron, Simon, Chloe and Jesse. Cherished "GG" to Mason, Boston and Addison. Always in our hearts. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street Takapuna, on Monday 17 June at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
