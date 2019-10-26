Home

Nola (nee Cherry) (Nola) GRIFFIN

Nola (nee Cherry) (Nola) GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN, Nola (Nola) (nee Cherry). Born October 10, 1924. Died peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Medford, Oregon, USA aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mother of Dennis and Sharen (Robertson); treasured grandmother, great and great-great grandmother (all of USA); loved daughter of the late William (Bill) and Elsie Cherry and sister of the late James (Jim), late Claude, late Zelda (twin) and late Keith; treasured auntie to many New Zealand whanau. Messages to D Barker, 80 Cornwall Street, Masterton 5810.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
