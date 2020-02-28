|
HOOK, Nola Muriel. Born 19 September 1929. Passed peacefully on 27 February 2020. Loved wife of the late Maurice Hook. Loved mother of Jim and Rosena, the late Robert, Janice and Laurie, Michael and Deirdre, Debbie and the late Tony. Loved Nana of 21 grandchildren and Great- nana of 31. A Memorial Service for Nola will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 13B Violet Street, Raglan on Monday 2 March 2020 at 10am. All correspondence to the Hook Family, c/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020