Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
13B Violet Street
Raglan
Nola Muriel HOOK


1929 - 2020
Nola Muriel HOOK Notice
HOOK, Nola Muriel. Born 19 September 1929. Passed peacefully on 27 February 2020. Loved wife of the late Maurice Hook. Loved mother of Jim and Rosena, the late Robert, Janice and Laurie, Michael and Deirdre, Debbie and the late Tony. Loved Nana of 21 grandchildren and Great- nana of 31. A Memorial Service for Nola will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 13B Violet Street, Raglan on Monday 2 March 2020 at 10am. All correspondence to the Hook Family, c/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolerton's Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
