MCTAVISH, Nola (nee Windsor). Passed away at her home on Monday 29th July 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother of Craig and mother-in-law of the late Melissa. Adored Nana of Caitlyn. Treasured sister of the late Harry, Ken and Thora. She will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at the Chapel of North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019