Nola (Windsor) MCTAVISH

Nola (Windsor) MCTAVISH Notice
MCTAVISH, Nola (nee Windsor). Passed away at her home on Monday 29th July 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother of Craig and mother-in-law of the late Melissa. Adored Nana of Caitlyn. Treasured sister of the late Harry, Ken and Thora. She will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at the Chapel of North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
