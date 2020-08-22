|
CORNES, Nola Maude (Nola). March 31, 1925 - August 19, 2020. (recently of Whanganui) Passed away peacefully at Northbridge Lifecare Hospital, Auckland. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil Cornes. Beloved Mum and Mother-in-law of Don and Raewyn Cornes: Lynda Merle and Russell Duff; Ross and Gill Cornes. Treasured Nanna of Campbell and Kezia; Juliet and Neil; Bridget and David; Hazel and Cliff; Monique and Emanuele; Jennifer and Warren. Loved Great Nanna of her 11 great grandchildren. Special Friend of the late Stewart Ross (Brunswick) and Craig, Ian, Don, Margaret and Alan Ross and partners. Our thanks to the staff at Northshore Hospital and the Northbridge Lifecare Trust for the wonderful care and compassion shown towards Nola and her family members. Due to current Covid restrictions a further notice advising funeral arrangements will be posted in the Whanganui Chronicle on Wednesday 26 August.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020