Nola Margaret (Goodison) CALDER

Nola Margaret (Goodison) CALDER Notice
CALDER, Nola Margaret (nee Goodison). Nola flew free to be with her Johnny on Monday 3rd June 2019, aged 96 years. Cherished wife of the late John Shortridge Calder. Much loved and admired mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Hank Bennett, Sandra and Barry North, Barry and Ann Calder, Peter and Robyne Calder. Precious grandmother to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A service for Nola will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 8th June 2019. All communications to the "Calder Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
