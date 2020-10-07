Home

Nola Joyce Mavis GUYAN

Nola Joyce Mavis GUYAN Notice
GUYAN, Nola Joyce Mavis. Passed away peacefully at Northhaven Care Home on Tuesday 6th October 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Warwick for over 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Shane and Louise, Craig and Shelly, Louise and Mark. Adored grandmother of Eden Rose, Chelsea, Daniel, Nathan, Stevie, Cory and also the late Vania and Kaira. The best mum in the world, she will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate Nola's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Monday 12th October 2020 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
