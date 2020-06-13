Home

Nola Jean (Stevenson) RAPLEY


1944 - 2020
Nola Jean (Stevenson) RAPLEY Notice
RAPLEY, Nola Jean (nee Stevenson, formerly Belcher). 27 January 1944 ~ 12 June 2020. Loved Mum of Tania Shine, Todd Belcher and Charlotte McCully, and Nana of Ashlee (Storm) Hewitt, Thomas and Molly Porteous, cherished older sister of Leslie Goodlife and Donna Dixon. At Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, after a period of illness. "She did it her way" In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society. A memorial for Nola will be held when borders are open.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
