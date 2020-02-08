Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100-102 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola BRUNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Ivy (Towers) BRUNTON

Add a Memory
Nola Ivy (Towers) BRUNTON Notice
BRUNTON, Nola Ivy (nee Towers). On 5th February 2020, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Loved twin sister of Merle. Much loved mother of Graeme and Janice and son-in-law Brian. Loved grandmother of Kerry, Carla, Daniel, Andrea and Richelle. Great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. A service for Nola will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 10th February at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Mum and Dad reunited.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -