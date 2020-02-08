|
BRUNTON, Nola Ivy (nee Towers). On 5th February 2020, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Loved twin sister of Merle. Much loved mother of Graeme and Janice and son-in-law Brian. Loved grandmother of Kerry, Carla, Daniel, Andrea and Richelle. Great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. A service for Nola will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 10th February at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Mum and Dad reunited.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020